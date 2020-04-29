Nasty Gal and Cara Delevingne are inspired by female icons of the rock for their collab’ mode

(Relaxnews) – The brand Nasty Gal presents the fruit of his collaboration with the actress and model committed, Cara Delevingne, directly inspired by his personal style and icons rock female. The collection is available online on www.nastygal.com.

A collaboration of more to Cara Delevingne. The top style rock and androgynous, and the natural charisma is the muse of a collection of festive attire signed Nasty Gal. Not only the creations are imbued with the personal wardrobe of the actress and top british, but they are also inspired by many icons of rock such as Cher or Stevie Nicks.

In turn grunge, sexy, glamorous, or streetwear, the collection embraces the different facets of the star of the catwalk, and includes pieces of ready-to-wear, accessories, or even underwear. Among the pieces on lighthouse, and include a leather pants, a fake fur coat leopard print, a skirt zebra with sequins, jeans oversize worn effect, a dress, blazer, or even a jacket in imitation leather with fringes.

Cara Delevingne has also taken a pose at Electric Lady Studios, the legendary recording studio founded by Jimi Hendrix, to embody this collection festive.

“I’m really excited to do this campaign with Nasty Gal, especially to highlight the held party. I’ve followed the brand for years and I am inspired by their approach to fashion, always rebellious and ever-changing. I love working with brands who insist on style, and this is what makes this collection”, says the top british in a press release.

Cara Delevingne is part of the most important figures in the fashion, either as a model or a… creative. For several seasons, the young woman brings her touch to many collections. The last in date ? A collab with Puma and Balmain, to discover the 21 November.

The collection Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne is already available on the e-shop of the brand, at prices ranging between € 30 and € 300.