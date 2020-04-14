Natalie Nunn Twerks on Tory Lanez live, says Drake, the wanted

Natalie Nunn is just as wild as she was during her days of “Bad Girls Club” while she twerked for Tory Lanez and said that Drake slid into her DMs.

Tory Lanez has not lost time to get back to his shenanigans. If it is not in a position to celebrate the release of The new Toronto 3 with a party full of twerk in real life, it will make a on Radio quarantine. Instagram has decided to give a break to Tory Lanez and restore its privileges Live, and it did not take long for the canadian artist to return to the stage with women who wanted to shake it quickly for the camera.

Friday (10 April), Radio quarantine viewers have seen a tv personality reality familiar who made waves at the height of it Bad Girls Club days. Natalie “I Run L. A.” Nunn appeared on a split screen with Tory with a few of his friends. Natalie and her team were all wearing bikinis in what appeared to be a back-court with balloons Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Natalie turned to the camera while her friends were putting baby oil. In an excerpt from the Live, Natalie grabs food and shoves it in her mouth.

The wife and mother have won a lot of game for his performance on the live Tory Lanez, but she just applauded to the real mode Natalie Nunn. She said to her critics that they just wanted it to be a mother boring that do not have fun. Later, a fan asked about the previous interaction of Natalie with Drake, and the former star of the reality shared that the rapper had slipped into his DM.

“He wants the p * ssy wants to see the DM but IM MARRIED”, she wrote with a chain to easily add emoji laughing. When this occurs, it remains a mystery, but see the articles featuring Natalie Nunn below.