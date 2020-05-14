Natalie Portman, an activist for the movement “Time’s Up”

Monday, 15 January, Natalie Portman was going on in the streets of Los Angeles, proudly wearing a t-shirt “Time’s Up”. A political message against harassment, and sexual assault.

Always the raised fist. Natalie Portman attended the Kingdom Day Parade, walking through the streets of Los Angeles in memory of the life and actions of Martin Luther King, on the day of the anniversary of his birth, January 15. For the occasion, the actress of “Black Swan” has proved to be a jeans and converse and a black t-shirt covered with the inscription “Time’s Up”.

A political message from Natalie Portman who support the movement against the harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood. Proud to wear this message, Natalie Portman has posed the raised fist with Jussie Smollett (actor of the series Empire), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (actress from the tv series), Dee Rees (director of “Mudbound”) all three also dressed to the tee-shirt “Time’s Up”.

“It is finished”

Following the case of Harvey Weinstein, many of the actresses had testified, revealing to have been assaulted. At the beginning of January, they have been more than 300 (actresses, writers, metteuses stage and other personalities of the cinema) to launch the project “Time’s Up”, which means : “It is finished”. The goal is to concretely combat the sexual harassment, in Hollywood and in other professions throughout the United States. For this, the project has a fund to finance legal support for the women and men who are victims of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Among the signatories of the letter published in the “New York Times” to support “Time’s Up”, Natalie Portman obviously. But also Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ashley Judd, the chairwoman of Universal Pictures Donna Langley, feminist writer Gloria Steinem, the lawyer and ex-chief of staff to Michelle Obama Tina Chen and the co-president of the Nike Foundation Maria Eitel.