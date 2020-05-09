Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie will be playing in the upcoming Marvel

This weekend takes place at Comic-Con in San Diego. The place and the time ideal for Marvel studios to announce their upcoming productions. And something tells us that you will not be disappointed.

It was already hard to move from our super-hero Marvel favorite and this news should not help us. Bombs have been launched on this Saturday 19 July, on the occasion of the famous Comic Con in San Diego. It was learned thatAngelina Jolie and Natalie Portman would both interpret the heroines main productions of the house Marvel. Here are all the details that one has to this day.

Natalie Portman in Thor

On the stage of Hall H of Comic Con, the actress has landed Mjolnir in hand, surrounded by Taika Waititi (director of Thor : Ragnarok), Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson and said “I’ve always had a furious urge to hammer !“announcing the continued adventures of Thor, less than two years after the last installment. After an appearance in the film Avengers : Endgamethe actress will return to the role of Jane Foster. But you’ll understand, there is no question, in that it is relayed to the second plan : Natalie Portman dons the role of Thor, goddess of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth, for the fourth installment of the saga.

After the site of the Premierethe scenario should be based on a comic series of 2014, where Jane Foster has cancer, manages to lift the hammer of Thor, while he himself isn’t capable of. She discovers new powers but is faced with a dilemma : as soon as she puts on the costume of Thor, the effects of the chemotherapy are negated, making it more sick… the title of The movie ? Thor : Love and Thunder. Rendez-vous November 5, 2021 in the rooms to know the following.

Angelina Jolie will play the leading role in The Eternals

The rumor has finally been confirmed by Marvel studios after four months of doubts : Angelina Jolie will be the lead role in the film The Eternalsto come in 2020. After the HuffPostthe scenario is based on a series of comics, 1976. It sets the scene for human beings have been genetically modified, the Eternals, who have been manipulated by cosmic creatures known as Celestials and which have, necessarily, double evil, the Deviants. According to the information given by Marvel at Comic-Con, the actress will interpret Thena, super-heroine to the strength, speed and endurance incredible. She will share the poster with Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee and the movie should be out on 6 November 2020.