Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling… These lovers if discrete

Between marriages, secrets, and few publications on Instagram, some couples in hollywood do, in spite of the obstacles, to protect their privacy. Some are together for many years, such as Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, and Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, whose relationship is so discreet that it is almost forgotten. Then, always together ? It seems that yes.

Relationships low-profile

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has chosen to protect its couple of looks intrusive. The actor of 39 years sharing his life since December 2014 with Tasha McCauley, a young woman who works in the field of artificial intelligence. Another marriage persists out of the limelight in Hollywood : that of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. The couple sealed their union in 1978, and had four children. Taylor Swift, queue, on his side, a perfect love, almost secret with the british actor Joe Alwyn for more than three years. On the French side, Laura Smet, daughter of Johnny Hallyday, and is married to the man of affairs Raphael Lancrey-Javal. A year and a half after the union, the couple expecting their first child. But the actress has not, to date, issued any official announcement. They live hidden, and live happy.