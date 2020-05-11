Natalie Portman and French bashing

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied does not come out visibly not enjoying their French experience, where they stayed in Paris for two years, since the end of the year 2014 when the choreographer has been named director of dance at the Paris Opera.

The star Natalie Portman – who has yet learned our language French – don’t much like the French. For some time, the actress israeli-american has multiplied declarations about us.

Natalie Portman and the look of dress of the parisian

It all started last January when Laurent Delahousse the interviewer in his JT. To the question “do You have the impression of becoming more and more a parisian ?”, she replied “Yes, I wear darker colors.”

In an interview with the Guardian in August, the actress mentioned the French society, believing that “The French, at least parisians, its too much in the judgment about how to be or dress up.” According to it, in Paris it would be impossible to wear a jogging in the street, clothes short, or too colorful.

Natalie Portman and the attitude of the French

As a guest of Jimmy Kimmel on the 25th of last August, Natalie Portman evoked his return from Los Angeles-based “everyone smiles a lot here. It is so nice, the people are really cool.”

She continues, taclant directly to France and the French : “I did not realized that I was accustomed to the rigidity of the French before coming back here.” She also explained : “I think that everything is more free in the United States. We just want to put people at ease.” The actress has also pointed out the coldness of the French.

Natalie Portman is one of our rules of life

Still, during his meeting with Jimmy Kimmel, the american actress has said that he is shocked by the fact that he always had to say “hello” when entering in a place in Paris. :

“A friend told me that he had to say “Hello” before you say anything and wait for the response. If you enter in a store, you can not say directly “You would have this in another size ?”. We only have to apologize to be polite…

Damage to it, the star is definitively linked to the country at all costs, as she is called Natalie, a French name that gave him his parents in reference to the song by Gilbert Bécaud (“She had a pretty name my guide Nathalie”). The star also has a little forgotten that the French who proved at the age of 12 years old in the movie Leon Luc Besson with Jean Reno.

After these statements, not sure the French are polite with it. On the other hand, they will maintain their “taste” of the judgment…