Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson, a history of bikini that ends well

With a banal interview in the daily USA TodayNatalie Portman did not expect such a return of the flames. Slammed on social media for the singer Jessica Simpson, actress of Vox Lux even had to present his excuses in a comment Instagramon Wednesday 5 December. The origin of this quarrel, a photo of the singer slash tv actress Jessica Simpson, then aged 19, to be published in a magazine in 1999.

“Our image is not under our control”

“I remember when I was a teenager, there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying “I’m a virgin” and she wore a bikini, and I was confused, tells the actress of 37 years old in his interview USA Today. I don’t know what it was trying to tell me as a woman, as a daughter.” A reaction that has not been to the liking of Jessica Simpson.

Furious, the singer, 38-year-old was quick to respond on his accounts on Twitter and Instagram : “@natalieportman – I was disappointed this morning when I read that I have rendered “confused” by wearing a bikini on a photo of me painted when I was still a virgin, in 1999,” she wrote.

“As public figures, we know that our image is not totally under our control, and that the industry in which we work often tries to define us and put us in boxes,” she continues. However, it has taught me to be myself and to honor the different ways in which women express themselves, that is why I believed then – and I still believe that being sexy in a bikini and proud of my body are not a sign of hypersexuality.”

Concerned by the response of the singer, Natalie Portman has apologized in a comment Instagram. Heroine of a film about a popstar as a teenager, propelled to the front of the stage, the actress explains that she was more the representation of young girls in the media as his sister.

In the video, the trailer for “Vox Lux”

“Thank you for your words,” she says. I completely agree with you on the fact that a woman should be able to dress as she wishes, behave as she wants without being judged. I just wanted to say that I was confused – as a girl exposed to the eyes of the public to the same period – by the contradictory messages of the media on how girls and women should behave.” Before adding : “I didn’t want you to feel ashamed and I am sorry for the wounds that my words have caused.” A mea culpa that should seal the reconciliation of the two american actresses.