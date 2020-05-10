Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson, a history of bikini that ends well

By
James Reno
-
0
30


With a banal interview in the daily USA TodayNatalie Portman did not expect such a return of the flames. Slammed on social media for the singer Jessica Simpson, actress of Vox Lux even had to present his excuses in a comment Instagramon Wednesday 5 December. The origin of this quarrel, a photo of the singer slash tv actress Jessica Simpson, then aged 19, to be published in a magazine in 1999.



Related Post:  Netflix : 5 films to see streaming if you liked "Koğuştaki Mucize"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here