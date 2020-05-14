Natalie Portman arrives on Instagram and has a message for you

Cate Blanchett, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep… They are part of the 300 leading figures of the movement, Time’s Up. The purpose of this initiative ? The fight against sexual harassment in the world of cinema and in the media the less privileged. It is within the framework of this project, as Natalie Portman has also launched a account of Instagram dedicated to the cause of feministTuesday. Among the 27 subscriptions to the actress, the personalities on this front, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, or even America Ferrera. If the interpreter of Mathilda Lando in Leon issued a stinging rebuke to the social networks a year ago and a half – register, for her, was “the last of the things to do” – it has since changed course in favor of a commitment dear to her heart.

“100 stories” to tell

Natalie Portman has joined the movement initiated by the more than 300 celebrities have signed an open letter against the sexual harassment, published in the New York Times. “The good resolution of everyone for the New Year : to no longer consider sexual harassment and inequality at work as normal,” said including the actress in November 2017.

A commitment born of a consciousness, which occurred in the aftermath of the case of Harvey Weinstein. At a convention of the Festival, the Vulture of Los Angeles, in November 2017, Natalie Portman told that they felt “saved” by hearing the various testimonies of sexual assault suffered by her sisters. Before realizing that she was making, she, also, some of the victims of the sexism common in Hollywood : “On reflection, I said to myself, okay, I’ve never been assaulted, definitely not, but I was subjected to discrimination and harassment during each project on which I worked,” she said then. “I first thought that I had no story to tell but in fact, “oh wait”, I 100″, added the actress of 36 years.

The support of Benjamin Millepied

A battle supported by Benjamin Millepied, his companion for nearly ten years. The French choreographer has published a photo of the actress on his own account Instagram to announce the creation of the dedicated account. The post in question ? A cliché cheeky of his wife by the photographer Ellen von Unwerth, dated 1996. A way of showing that, from the beginning of his career, the star of Black Swan has managed to stand out.

The photo album of Natalie Portman

In the video, Harvey Weinstein, the fall of a tycoon, cinema