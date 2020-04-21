Natalie Portman as Lady Thor revealed

While the pandemic of sars coronavirus has caused the suspension of a large number of productions of Marvel movies, the fans have taken the opportunity to give life to their imagination on the future of the MCU. This is demonstrated by a new fanart of Thor-Love and Thunder where we can see Natalie Portman fully converted into the majestic Thor.

This is an illustration that is returned on the social networks because in addition to being exciting for the eyes, it also works as a kind of analgesic for the anxieties of millions of fans who are dying to see the reunion of Jane Foster and Thor.

The fantart of the user of Instagram spectre12 shows the two characters with their costumes.

Natalie Portman played Jane Foster in the first two episodes of the series Thor, while serving as the romantic interest of the protagonist. However, when it was announced that the actress would not be returning for Thor Ragnarok, it has been decided to argue in the scenario that a romantic relationship between them was over.

However, there are almost more than a year, Taika Waititi and actress have announced that the character would return and that he would do so through a narrative that exists in the comics where the character becomes the female version of the God of thunder.

While the world is excited to see the couple in action, the encounter was awkward that the characters will have to cross after the end of their relationship are also raising expectations.

Taika Waititi has assured that her new film, Thor will be hilarious, and even more daring than the last. This includes a race of sharks, space, and other surprises that will for sure over time.

Thor-Love and Thunder should be presented in avant-première on February 18, 2022.