Natalie Portman at the poster of a French film

Then she will present this Wednesday at Cannes film festival her very first film A story of love and darkness as a director, Natalie Portman perfecting her French. According to Varietythe american actress will share with the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp poster Planetariumdrama happens in the 1930s.

This will be the first time that it will work with a French director since its inception in Leon (1994), announces Variety .Indeed, it is the filmmaker Luc Besson, which, in 1994, offered him his first role – English-speaking – in Leonwhile she was older than 12 years of age. Since then, the actress can boast of having a great career behind her. In addition to a diploma from the prestigious american university Harvard, his long filmography includes some of the biggest names in contemporary cinema.

Natalie Portman has taken roles under the direction of Woody Allen (Everyone says I Love You), Tim Burton (Mars Attacks!), Wes Anderson (Aboard the Darjeeling Limited) or George Lucas in the three first parts of the saga Star Warsto name only a few.

The actress of 33 years who has won an oscar and a Golden Globe for her role of a ballerina schizophrenic in Black Swan (2010), will be directed by the director Rebecca Zlotowski (Grand Central, Jimmy Rivière). The film follows two sisters who seem to have a supernatural ability to get in touch with ghosts and cross the path of a film producer.

The actress, who is born in Israel but grew up near New York city, moved to Paris at the end of last year to follow her husband, Benjamin Millepied, the current director of the ballet of the Paris Opera. Planetarium should be out in may 2016.