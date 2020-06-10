Natalie Portman calls for cutting the budgets to the police

Natalie Portman is committed. After the death of George Floyd and the protests against racism and police violence, the actress has decided to take the word on its social networks. It is, in fact, pronounced in favor of the movement to “Defund The Police”, which proposes to cut the budgets allocated to the forces of the order and donate it to the education of black communities in the poor, to medical services…

In a post on Instagram, the actress has explained her position: “When I heard #defundthepolice, for the first time, I have to admit that my first reaction was fear. All my life, the police gave me a feeling of safety. But this is exactly the heart of my privilege of being white: because I’m a white woman, the police give me the feeling of safety, while my friends, my family, and my black neighbors feel the opposite: the police is terrorizing. And for good reason. ”

She continues: “In black men, the police is the 6th leading cause of death in this country. These are not isolated incidents. These are examples, and an element of the system of maintaining law and order is excessive in Black Americans. The reforms have not worked. I am arriving at an age where I think that the situation is bad when I feel uncomfortable. But this concept I was uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that puts me at ease is bad. #defendblacklives#defundthepolice ”

Natalie Portman is not the only star to commit to this movement. John Legend, Jane Fonda, The Weeknd, Brie Larson, or even Lizzo say in an open letter that they supported this initiative.