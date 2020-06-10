Natalie Portman calls for cutting the budgets to the police

Natalie Portman is committed. After the death of George Floyd and the protests against racism and police violence, the actress has decided to take the word on its social networks. It is, in fact, pronounced in favor of the movement to “Defund The Police”, which proposes to cut the budgets allocated to the forces of the order and donate it to the education of black communities in the poor, to medical services…
When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. And for good reason. Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training. I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo. And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment. I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #defendblacklives#defundthepolice Swipe right for additional resources via @theslacktivists
Natalie Portman is not the only star to commit to this movement. John Legend, Jane Fonda, The Weeknd, Brie Larson, or even Lizzo say in an open letter that they supported this initiative.