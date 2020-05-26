Natalie Portman completely changed look for his upcoming film (VIDEO)

The cinema year has been marked by the performance of Lady Gaga in A star is born, performance that should earn him an Oscar nomination next February. In 2019, the fate imagined another pop singer could well upset the spectators. Directed by actor Brady Corbet, of which this is the second feature-length film as a director, Vox Lux following the ascension of a star, fictional, Celeste, over a period of 15 years. After the withdrawal of Rooney Mara, initially approached for the role, it is Natalie Portman who took over the project. Presented at the last Venice film festival, the film has a strong impression, especially by the dramatic look of its main actress.

Already unveiled during the photo shooting published several months ago, this look totally crazy is even more visible in the second trailer Vox Luxpublished on 29 November. One discovers there a Natalie Portman wearing a headdress banana, outrageously made-up, face covered in glitter. A style that can remind one that the actress wore when she played the black swan of Black Swan. The images promise a film to the aesthetic of hyper-processed, saturated colors and neon lights. For the moment, Vox Lux there was not yet a release date in France.

