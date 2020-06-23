Natalie Portman declares his love to Benjamin Millepied

On the occasion of the feast of the parents, on the 21st of June, the actress Natalie Portman, took the opportunity to make a declaration of love to her partner and father of their two children, Benjamin Millepied.

Father’s day is the perfect occasion to thank him and declare his love to the parents, but not only. Natalie Portman has posted on his account Instagram a photo of her husband Benjamin Millepied. This is the filming of the movie “Black Swan” in the year 2009, as the lovers met. The star dancer of the New York City Ballet had been called by the director Darren Aronofsky to organize the choreography of the film. Given that it is the mad love. With the participation a year later, before marrying in 2012, the couple after discovering the joy of being parents. For the first time with the Aleph, a small child, now 9 years of age, and then with the birth of Amalia, a young woman who is now 3 years old. In the three photos posted by the actress of 39 years, we see Benjamin Millepied younger, but also more recent photos, have fun in a pool with their children.

“I could not dream of something better.”

Natalie Portman, in addition to reveal intimate photos of your partner, do not hesitate to declare that its called. In the photos, you can read : “This young man did not know of the life of cleaning boots, cleaning poop, cooking, baking, bagels, and the general maintenance that is expected of him. Thank you Benjamin Millepied, to be the best father our children could hope for and the best partner for the education I would have dreamed of. Happy father’s day to all the good parents “.

A mutual love, because in an interview granted to the magazine “Marie Claire” in 2014, Benjamin Millepied, said, ” it was necessary to get to know us, but Natalie is someone who meets my desires… it has an intelligence that is rare, and is very attractive. Natalie has this intelligence, coupled with a high degree of sophistication of physical and moral “.