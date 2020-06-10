Natalie Portman explains why she was afraid at the start to fund the police

Portman is not the only celebrity to request the withdrawal of the police. John legend, America Ferrera, Yara Shahidi, and more stars also.

His post comes about two weeks after the death of Floyd in the hands of the police. Floyd died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, nailed Floyd to the ground, kneeling at the neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was then dismissed and police arrested. He faces charges of second-degree murder, murder in the third degree, and manslaughter in the second degree. He appeared Monday before the court by videoconference but did not plead guilty. According to the NBC News, Judge Jeannie Reding attach the bail to $ 1.25 million dollars without preconditions or $ 1 million with conditions.

Three other officers involved in the arrest …J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao… have also been fired and arrested. They are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in the second degree.

“Thomas Lane and J. A. Kueng have held Floyd in the legs and hips to further restrict the movements”, said a press release from the attorney general of Minnesota. Keith Ellison said. “Tou Thao has stood guard to prevent members of the public, who are gathered near to witness the action of the police, to intervene to help Mr. Floyd.”

Kueng, Lane, and Thao attended an indictment last week, where they have not pleaded. According to NBC News judges ordered their detention with a bail unconditional of $ 1 million, combined with $ 750,000 of parole”.

The records of the sheriff of the county of Hennepin showed that the four former officers are still in detention.