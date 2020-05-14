Natalie Portman gives birth to a daughter, Amalia

The actress is an israeli-american Natalie Portman gave birth on February 22, a little girl, Amalia, has announced his agent on Friday. This is the second child for the actress and her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who already have a little boy of six years old, Aleph.

“Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied, have welcomed a daughter, Amalia Millepied, on the 22nd of February. The mom and the baby are happy and healthy“said his agent in a press release.

The actress of 35 years old had participated in the ceremony of the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, but she was not present for the Oscars Sunday, where she was racing in the category of best actress for her masterful interpretation of “Jackie”, the widow of the president assassinated John F. Kennedy.

Natalie Portman had already won an Oscar for best actress in 2010 for her role of a ballerina in “Black Swan”, a film about the filming of which she had just met her husband.