Natalie Portman gives the acting course online

After Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee or Hans Zimmer, Natalie Portman has lent itself to the game of online courses Master Class. The actress provides for 100 dollars (about 90 euros) on the advice of acting to advance the future·e·s comedian·do·s.

The queen Natalie Portman has started spinning at the age of 12 years, slipping into the skin of the iconic Mathilda’s Leon Luc Besson’s. Already masterful in this story of revenge, armed to the teeth and shared between hate and love, it rempilera with Heat, Michael Mann.

After the role of queen Amidala aka Padme in Star Warsso , the actress has embarked in the mid-tyrannical and ruthless dance with Black Swan, film for which she won an Oscar for Best actress. Recently, we have been able to see in Annihilation, My life with John F. Donovan but also in Thor. Capable of embodying all the characters, in all genres and in view of its rewards and its reputation, Natalie Portman has the RESUME perfect for you to give lessons.