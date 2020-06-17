Natalie Portman has been in a relationship with Hayden Christensen ?

As a couple in the screen, in the second Star Wars trilogy, Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen, however, have never been in life.

Together, Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen made the beautiful days of the greatest of the saga in the cinema. In the second trilogy of Star Warshave been interpreted, respectively, Padmé and Darth Vader. But, contrary to what many of the fans of the saga can think of after having seen them in couple in the film, the two stars of Hollywood that have never been together.

In the decade of 2000, Natalie Portman has chained the relations of short duration. The actress has shared the life of the mexican actor Gael García Bernal, the american actor Jake Gyllenhaal, model Nathan Bogle, or the singer Devendra Banhart. Since 2010, he is with the dancer and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied as Natalie Portman, is to live the perfect love.

Married since 2012, are the happy parents of two children, Aleph, born in June of 2011 and Amalia was born in February of 2017. “I met the woman of my life. He had to learn to know ourselves, but Natalie is someone that fills my desires. It has an intelligence that is rare, and is very attractive. She has this intelligence, coupled with a high degree of sophistication of physical and moral”says the French-born choreographer, in an interview with Marie Claire.

Hayden Christensen separated from the mother of his daughter from the 2017

For his part, Hayden Christensen has shared for ten years, between 2007 and 2017, the life of the actress Rachel Bilson. In October 2014, have given birth to a baby girl called Briar Rose. Separated by three years, however, remained close, especially for his daughter. “We always try to find a solution… it is difficult. But I don’t know if there is a good way to do it. I told her that mommy has a house and dad has a house, but she is a little young for a conversation more in depth”explained Rachel Bilson in an interview with the People, in 2018.

