Natalie Portman has given birth : all the details

Book pink. Natalie Portman has just given birth to her second child, a little girl that she called Amalia. Natalie Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, were already parents of a little boy named Aleph, born in 2011. It is the agent of the actress who announced the happy event in the columns of the magazine “People” : “Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied, have welcomed a daughter, Amalia Millepied, on the 22nd of February. The mom and the baby are doing well. “

A few days before the Oscars, last weekend, Natalie Portman announced that she would not attend the evening, despite its oscar nomination for best actress for the film ” Jackie “, where she portrayed the former First Lady american. “Because of my pregnancy, I do not will be attending not to the Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars. I feel so lucky to be honored alongside the other nominees and I wish them the most beautiful of weekends. “

But at a time when Emma Stone was voted best actress, Natalie Portman took advantage of her baby, born two days earlier. In 2011, Natalie Portman was also pregnant when it is mounted on the stage of the Oscars for the film ” Black Swan “. In recent weeks, the actress had walked the red carpet of many ceremonies, the Golden Globes to the SAG Awards, showing a very round belly. Born in the full weekend of the Oscars, Amalia Millepied is destined-she, too, is a career actress ?