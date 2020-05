After the success of Requiem for Dream and The Wrestlerthe director Darren Aronofsky came out Black Swan, which tells of the rivalry between two dancers stars interpreted by Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. Under the watchful eye of the ballet master played by Vincent Casselthe two young women are desperate to get the first role in the famous ballet Swan Lake of Tchaikovsky. For the interpretation of high-fly, Natalie Portman won the Oscar for Best actress in 2011.