Natalie Portman, her photos when she was a child

The career of Natalie Portman began over twenty years ago in a movie called “Leon”. Sunday, she is in the running to win the Oscar for Best actress for her role in “Jackie”. Back in pictures on an actress exception.

His love affair with the public began in 1994. A love at first sight between Natalie Portman, at the age of 12 years, and the spectators. In “Leon” by Luc Besson, with Jean Reno, the young actress becomes Mathilda, a young girl with flower of skin who wants to avenge the death of his little brother. And the magic operates. Natalie Portman is propelled her to child stardom. Hollywood opens its doors to never close.

Read : There was once… Natalie Portman

The life of Natalie then turns into a fairy tale. It gives the reply to the greatest, from Al Pacino to Jack Nicholson, and even plays in a Woody Allen film. His early talent is astonishing, but nothing seems able to stop this diamond in the rough. Natalie has not yet 18 years of age and yet a career to rival the greatest of actresses ! And is only the beginning. In 1999, the actress became senator Amidala in the saga “Star Wars”. The consecration.

Today, Natalie is an actress and a woman with angels. She is expecting her second child with Benjamin Millepied and is nominated for a second Oscar for Best actress for her portrayal of First lady Jackie Kennedy. A child star to become an exceptional woman.