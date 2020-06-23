Natalie Portman : his declaration of love to Benjamin Millepied

Has been for several years, now that the couple is living a beautiful love story. Natalie Portman has been chained for long years the relationship brief with actors such as Gael García Bernal, or even Jake Gyllenhaal. But it is, in short, with Benjamin Millepied, she’s going to marry before starting a family. The two lovers met on the set of “Black Swan” in 2009. The star dancer of the New York City Ballet has been called by the director to create and orchestrated choreography. Involved in December of 2010, before marrying in August of 2012, the couple gave birth to two children, a 9 year old child, Aleph, and a small 3 year old daughter, Amalia.

“the best partner I could ever dream of”

The couple has long lived in Paris, before moving to Los Angeles after the dancer has resigned from the Opera of Paris. All seems to be going better for the couple who lives with the perfect love. And Natalie Portman has presented a rare photo of her children, has proven once more to declare your love on the occasion of the feast of the parents. “This young man did not know of the life of cleaning boots, cleaning poop, cooking, baking, bagels, and the general maintenance that is expected of him. Thank you Benjamin Millepied, to be the best father our children could hope for and the best partner for the education I would have dreamed of. Happy father’s day to all good fathers.” And this love is mutual, because in an interview with Marie Claire in 2014, the dancer was not stingy with compliments to your beautiful “he had to learn to know ourselves, but Natalie is someone who meets my desires… it has an intelligence that is rare, and is very attractive. Natalie has this intelligence, coupled with a high degree of sophistication of physical and moral”.

By J. F.