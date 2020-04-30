Natalie Portman in love in the face of Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, affectionate

Monday night, many hollywood stars gathered in Beverly Hills for the new edition of the “Elle Women In Hollywood”.

The magazine “SHE” celebrates the powerful women who give their voice for important causes. Monday 14 October 2019, the 26th edition of the “Elle Women In Hollywood” was celebrated at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, in the presence of many stars. Started by Natalie Portman, beautiful in a long black dress in tulle Dior. The actress 38-year-old had not insured the move only because she was accompanied by her husband and father of her two children, the French-born choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple celebrated seven years of marriage last August.

Two icons of australian have also shone in front of the photographers : this is Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman. Accomplices and both dressed in outfits Ralph Lauren, the actresses have multiplied the hugs and the giggles at the photocall. Scarlett Johansson, very chic in a black dress Tom Ford, was also of the party, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlize Theron.

Ashley Judd, Jameela Jamil, Joey King, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Catherine O’hara, Nikki Reed and Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) had also responded to this.

