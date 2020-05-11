Natalie Portman is going to make a film in which she plays twins – Actus Ciné

Natalie Portman is expected to perform and play in a film dedicated to the famous chroniclers of american and twin sisters Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren aka Dear Abby.

Schedule for Natalie Portman ! While the actress will soon be on display in the new film by Xavier Dolan (My life with John F. Donovan), and a musical drama Vox Lux, it should soon return to film sets for his new project, a biopic dedicated to the binoculars and column editors Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren aka Dear Abby.

According to the very serious The Hollywood ReporterNatalie Portman officiera as well in front of the camera, where she will lend her silhouette to the two sisters, that behind. The opportunity for the actress to renew her experience as a director almost three years after his first feature, A story of love and darkness.

This biopic, written by Katie Robbins (The Affair), will return to the loving relationship, but a complex of binoculars. In 1956, the Chicago Sun Times entrust to each of the sisters, a chronicle difference : this episode, lived as a real competition by the two involved, will sound the death knell of their relationship, which will then be marked up and down until the end of their life.

In the meantime learn more about this film project is still untitled, note that Natalie Portman will be in Venice next week for Vox Lux, and follow with Toronto, in early September, to present My life with John F. Donovan, in which she will give a reply to Kit Harington.