Natalie Portman is going to play… Thor

Kevin Winter via Getty Images
CINEMA – “I’ve always had a mad desire for the hammer.” This is how Natalie Portman explains, with humour, his choice of play Thor in the next film in the series called “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
While this new opus has just been confirmed, the producer Kevin Feige has taken advantage of the great mass of Comic-Con in San Diego to do some advertisements to steer clear. Starting with the return of Natalie Portman, who had made the impasse on the third episode after having participated to the first two.
Better: the actress 38-year-old appeared on the stage with the Mjolnir (hammer), and took the role of Thor, and succeeding Chris Hemsworth.
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCCMarvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
This new opus should be guided by a series of comic books signed Jason Aron (from 2014), in which the heroine manages to lift the legendary hammer, and discovers powers unknown until then.
It will have to now be patient to discover the adventures of Natalie Portman in this new episode. Just as “Thor: Ragnarok”, this new opus will be directed by Taika Waititi and should be reflected on the screens of americans in November 2021.
