Natalie Portman is going to play… Thor

CINEMA – “I’ve always had a mad desire for the hammer.” This is how Natalie Portman explains, with humour, his choice of play Thor in the next film in the series called “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

While this new opus has just been confirmed, the producer Kevin Feige has taken advantage of the great mass of Comic-Con in San Diego to do some advertisements to steer clear. Starting with the return of Natalie Portman, who had made the impasse on the third episode after having participated to the first two.

Better: the actress 38-year-old appeared on the stage with the Mjolnir (hammer), and took the role of Thor, and succeeding Chris Hemsworth.