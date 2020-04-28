Natalie Portman is to know who kisses best between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Natalie Portman has (almost) the point of view of an expert on the subject. In fact, the actress has had the opportunity to shoot scenes joined together and with Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, for the big screen and knows so who kisses best between the two actors – incidentally a couple today. It has proved to know Andy Cohen on the set of the show “Watch What Happens” on Tuesday.

“Mila, of course”

Relaxed in the face of the actress, the host of the talk show reminds of Natalie Portman that she has had the good fortune to work sometimes with Mila Kunis for Black Swan Darren Aronofsky in 2010, and with Ashton Kutcher for Sex Friends in 2011. The simple evocation of these two films, and even before that Andy Cohen makes his question, Natalie Portman immediately understand where he is coming : “Yes, I have both kissed”, launches, casual the actress Leon. And the verdict is without appeal, one that embraces the better it is “Mila !, loose Natalie Portman. I mean, it’s Mila, of course !”.

Other revelations amazing follow-up. The israeli actress is in particular entrusted on the body odor of Jude Law, who feel as “full of good things,” or on her relationship with her husband Benjamin Millepied, with whom she felt “love at first sight”.