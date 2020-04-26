Natalie Portman, its nice support to women directors at the Oscars

On Sunday, Natalie Portman appeared on the red carpet of the Oscars with an outfit as chic as significant…

Natalie Portman had a little message to convey in academy awards. Sunday, 9 February 2020, the actress 38-year-old was actually out on the red carpet of the 92nd awards ceremony in Los Angeles, an event at which she is moved to return the statuette for best adapted screenplay (awarded to Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit”). Accompanied by her husband Benjamin Millepied, the american star appeared very elegant in a dress by Dior, a house which she is the muse, that she had embellished with a long black cape.

On this same cape were sewn in gold letters the names of several women directors : there was Greta Gerwig (“The Girls of doctor March”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of the girl on fire”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Lorene Scafaria (“Queens”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Matti Diop (“Atlantic”).

A dedication of the “subtle”

In a video posted on Twitter, Natalie Portman explains that she wished to honor the work of women directors, who have been forgotten by the selection of appointed this year. A dedication of the “subtle”, she proudly added. Again this year, diversity was sorely lacking, and only two women (the producer of Amy Adams and Greta Gerwig for “The Girls of doctor March”) were among the nominees in the category best film.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren’t nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

