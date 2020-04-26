Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley… These stars are alike !

According to science, the likelihood of having a look-alike is 135 over 7 billion people, yet, the similarities are sometimes glaring, between certain individuals ! And it is even more troubling when the fate of some has seen the same similarities… Take, for example, to actresses Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley…

In the stars there are a few dopplegängers (Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem in the lead) and either of the singers, musicians, actors or animators, the similarities go beyond even the borders.

Have you ever noticed that Guillaume Canet had an air of Patrick Dempsey ? And the actress Delphine Chanéac was our Cameron Diaz in French ? Yet more similarities intriguing to discover in our video above.