Natalie Portman – News, photos, videos, biography…

What could be more annoying than a beautiful girl, smart, brilliant, and succeeds in everything she undertakes ? And yet Natalie Portman, who combines all these qualities elicits more admiration than jealousy.
Born June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem to a father of israeli physician of Polish descent, and a Romanian, and an american mother of austrian origin and Russian, Natalie Hershlag spent his first three years in Israel before the small family moved to the United States. She moved first to Washington, then to Connecticut and finally settling in Long Island, New York in 1990.
It’s 10 years as an agent cue the girl in a pizzeria and asked him to pose for Revlon. The girl refused, preferring to devote himself to his future acting career… In 1994, Luc Besson chose her to embody Mathilda alongside Jean Reno. Now, Natalie Hershlag became Portman, the name of his maternal grandmother.
Therefore, we find the actress in a number of films, such as Heat with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino, Mars Attacks ! Tim Burton with Jack Nicholson, or even Everyone says I love you under the direction of Woody Allen. In 1998, she is on the boards of Broadway to play The diary of Anne Franck : a service that does not pass unnoticed.
In 1999, Natalie Portman embodies the queen Padme Amidala in the new trilogy the War of the Stars. Before the worldwide success of the first album, she quickly became an actress of the first plan. However, during the years that follow, it is mainly devoted to his studies, turning that episodes of the War of the Stars, making a few appearances in films such as Zoolander Ben Stiller or Return to Cold Mountain with Jude Law and Nicole Kidman.
After graduating from Harvard in psychology in 2003, Natalie Portman is fluent in Hebrew, and a bit in French, japanese, German and Arabic… She is later requested for readings at Columbia University and publishes research and articles in scientific journals.
In addition to the great productions, it is found in films that are more independent and intimate as Garden State or Closerthis last earned him a Golden Globe for best actress in a supporting role. In 2006, it is the skull shaved for the needs of his new film V for Vendetta she appears on the big screen. His talent is undeniable : Milos Forman engages her for his film about Goya without having seen a single one of its performance, and then Amos Gitai takes him to Israel and to turn Free Zone.
In 2008, it is found in the film for children the Wonderful store of Mr Magorium, as well as in the short film, more adult, Hotel Chevalier Wes Anderson, where she appears naked to the delight of Jason Schwartzman. The actress was then the film roles up to win one of Black Swan (2010), Darren Aronofsky which earned him get the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the Bafta for best actress for her amazing interpretation of a classical dancer schizophrenic. It is found in the same year in Thor alongside Anthony Hopkins .
Vegetarian convinced, ardent defender of the cause of animals and the environment, Natalie Portman is an actress eclectic who was able to combine his charm and intelligence to accomplish until then a course exemplary in every respect.
Since 2010, Natalie Portman is in a relationship with the French Benjamin Millepied, to whom she gave a baby boy in 2011.
Filmography :
2010 : Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky
2008 : Two sisters for a king, Justin Chadwick
2008 : aboard the Darjeeling Limited, Wes Anderson
2008 : The Wonderful store of Mr Magorium, Zach Helm
2007 : My Blueberry Nights , Wong Kar-Wai
2007 : Ghosts of Goya, Milos Forman
2007 : The Amazing adventures of Kavalier and Clay, by Stephen Daldry
2007 : Hotel Chevalier, Wes Anderson
2006 : Paris, je t’aime, Olivier Assayas
2006 : V for Vendetta, James McTeigue
2005 : Free zone, Amos Gitai
2005 : Star Wars : Episode III – Revenge of The Sith, George Lucas
2005 : Garden State, Zach Braff
2005 : Closer, between consenting adults, of Mike Nichols
2004 : Cold Mountain, Anthony Minghella
2002 : Star Wars : Episode II – Attack of The clones, George Lucas
2002 : Zoolander, Ben Stiller
2002 : Domino one, Nick Louvel
2001 : Where the heart leads us, Matt Williams
2000 : My mother, me and my mother, of Wayne Wang
1999 : Star Wars : Episode I – The phantom Menace, George Lucas
1997 : Mars Attacks, Tim Burton
1997 : everyone says I love You, Woody Allen
1996 : Heat, by Michael Mann
1996 : Beautiful girls, Ted Demme
1995 : Developing , by Marya Cohn
1994 : Léon, by Luc Besson