Natalie Portman – News, photos, videos, biography…

What could be more annoying than a beautiful girl, smart, brilliant, and succeeds in everything she undertakes ? And yet Natalie Portman, who combines all these qualities elicits more admiration than jealousy.

Born June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem to a father of israeli physician of Polish descent, and a Romanian, and an american mother of austrian origin and Russian, Natalie Hershlag spent his first three years in Israel before the small family moved to the United States. She moved first to Washington, then to Connecticut and finally settling in Long Island, New York in 1990.

It’s 10 years as an agent cue the girl in a pizzeria and asked him to pose for Revlon. The girl refused, preferring to devote himself to his future acting career… In 1994, Luc Besson chose her to embody Mathilda alongside Jean Reno. Now, Natalie Hershlag became Portman, the name of his maternal grandmother.

Therefore, we find the actress in a number of films, such as Heat with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino, Mars Attacks ! Tim Burton with Jack Nicholson, or even Everyone says I love you under the direction of Woody Allen. In 1998, she is on the boards of Broadway to play The diary of Anne Franck : a service that does not pass unnoticed.

In 1999, Natalie Portman embodies the queen Padme Amidala in the new trilogy the War of the Stars. Before the worldwide success of the first album, she quickly became an actress of the first plan. However, during the years that follow, it is mainly devoted to his studies, turning that episodes of the War of the Stars, making a few appearances in films such as Zoolander Ben Stiller or Return to Cold Mountain with Jude Law and Nicole Kidman.

After graduating from Harvard in psychology in 2003, Natalie Portman is fluent in Hebrew, and a bit in French, japanese, German and Arabic… She is later requested for readings at Columbia University and publishes research and articles in scientific journals.

In addition to the great productions, it is found in films that are more independent and intimate as Garden State or Closerthis last earned him a Golden Globe for best actress in a supporting role. In 2006, it is the skull shaved for the needs of his new film V for Vendetta she appears on the big screen. His talent is undeniable : Milos Forman engages her for his film about Goya without having seen a single one of its performance, and then Amos Gitai takes him to Israel and to turn Free Zone.

In 2008, it is found in the film for children the Wonderful store of Mr Magorium, as well as in the short film, more adult, Hotel Chevalier Wes Anderson, where she appears naked to the delight of Jason Schwartzman. The actress was then the film roles up to win one of Black Swan (2010), Darren Aronofsky which earned him get the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the Bafta for best actress for her amazing interpretation of a classical dancer schizophrenic. It is found in the same year in Thor alongside Anthony Hopkins .

Vegetarian convinced, ardent defender of the cause of animals and the environment, Natalie Portman is an actress eclectic who was able to combine his charm and intelligence to accomplish until then a course exemplary in every respect.

Since 2010, Natalie Portman is in a relationship with the French Benjamin Millepied, to whom she gave a baby boy in 2011.

Filmography :

2010 : Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky

2008 : Two sisters for a king, Justin Chadwick

2008 : aboard the Darjeeling Limited, Wes Anderson

2008 : The Wonderful store of Mr Magorium, Zach Helm

2007 : My Blueberry Nights , Wong Kar-Wai

2007 : Ghosts of Goya, Milos Forman

2007 : The Amazing adventures of Kavalier and Clay, by Stephen Daldry

2007 : Hotel Chevalier, Wes Anderson

2006 : Paris, je t’aime, Olivier Assayas

2006 : V for Vendetta, James McTeigue

2005 : Free zone, Amos Gitai

2005 : Star Wars : Episode III – Revenge of The Sith, George Lucas

2005 : Garden State, Zach Braff

2005 : Closer, between consenting adults, of Mike Nichols

2004 : Cold Mountain, Anthony Minghella

2002 : Star Wars : Episode II – Attack of The clones, George Lucas

2002 : Zoolander, Ben Stiller

2002 : Domino one, Nick Louvel

2001 : Where the heart leads us, Matt Williams

2000 : My mother, me and my mother, of Wayne Wang

1999 : Star Wars : Episode I – The phantom Menace, George Lucas

1997 : Mars Attacks, Tim Burton

1997 : everyone says I love You, Woody Allen

1996 : Heat, by Michael Mann

1996 : Beautiful girls, Ted Demme

1995 : Developing , by Marya Cohn

1994 : Léon, by Luc Besson