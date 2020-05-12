Natalie Portman raps again… dress Queen Amidala – Buzz Video

Twelve years after his first rap, Natalie Portman stands out is the flow and the hoody, always for the account of the SNL. The result is to discover below. Images.

Oops, she did it again ! Invited guest of the Staurday Night Light this Saturday, February 3, Natalie Portman has (res)released hoodietwelve years after a first tube to become cult. Tremble before “PORTMAN, PORTMAN, PORTMAN, PORTMAN, PORTMAN”.

In this new rap, MC Natalie does not allow any respite to his interviewer : while answering questions, sometimes indiscreet Beck Bennett, she returns to music on the performance of her husband Benjamin Millepied, the account of his birth, the phenomenon of Black Swan or the prélogie of Star Wars. “Say something nice about Jar Jar Binks” she says to the journalist haggard. The all in dress of Padmé Amidala.

Just after the onset nod Andy Samberg, already present in the pcr 2006, Benett dare a last question : “These pins Times Up have they had the desired impact ?” For only answer, Gangsta Natalie him pin the front.