Natalie Portman : rare family outing accompanied by her son Aleph Millepied

Usually ultra-discreet about her private life, Natalie Portman was spotted this Tuesday, October 23, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with her son Aleph Millepied (in green T-shirt and white) to attend the basketball game between the Lakers to the Spurs of San Antonio. Today 7 year old, we can say that the son of the actress and of the French Benjamin Millepied, the former director of dance at the head of the ballet of the Paris Opera house, has grown a lot !

Very reserved its their personal life, the couple sets out rarely his family in public. The photographers present at the event, therefore, have not failed to capture the young man, who had come to support the team of the Lakers with her mom, and a friend. The boy is not an only child. In February 2017, he became a big brother to Amalia, the second child of the couple of stars. But to discover it, it will have to wait until the next family outing.