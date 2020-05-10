Natalie Portman realizes a dream with his role in “Vox Lux’

Everyone is going well in the family of Beyoncé!

The mother of the singer of 38 years, Tina Lawson, revealed that the whole family was tested for the coronavirus and that all of the tests proved to be negative.

Tina – who is also the mother of singer Solange, 33 years old, she had with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles said in the show will be the host of american Tamron Hall: “We have all been tested. We received the results and everyone is doing well, so I hope we can meet for Mother’s day and have dinner together. I really want to touch them.”

Tina – who is married to Richard Lawson since 2015 – has four grandchildren, the daughter of eight years of Beyoncé Blue Ivy, twins of two years old, Sir, and Rumi, as well as the 15-year old son of Solange called Daniel Jr.

The happy grand-mother has admitted that she has struggled to stay confined in it without seeing his children and grand-children.

She explained : “This makes me sad, especially on Sunday because it is the day where we meet all. So Sunday morning, I have the blues.”

For the moment, it is actually not recommended for people living in dwellings that are separated to meet, so as to stop the spread of the sars coronavirus during the pandemic. A measure of prevention that the twin of Beyoncé and Jay Z have had trouble understanding, according to Tina, 66 years of age.

She said recently: “the two babies don’t really understand, so on Saturday we found ourselves in keeping a safe distance, we all went in Bey… We’ve all been tested, Kelly [Rowland] was there, and I was able to see my grandchildren far away and it was difficult. It has been the hardest part [du confinement]. “

In addition, the mother of Beyoncé, has shared her parenting tips.

She said: “My best advice is that you can’t raise children with the philosophy that is to say, “do as I say and not as I do”, because they [les enfants] observe everything that you do. ‘

“So the best advice I can give you is to be what you want it to be. Practice what you want them to be.”