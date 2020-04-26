Natalie Portman responds to criticisms of Rose McGowan

Natalie Portman has first supported the comments made by Rose McGowan, saying that she did not deserve to be called “brave” for wearing this cape, recognizing more affirmative action by the women who testified against the producer of a fallen Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks.

The actress was first defended his choice of dress, presenting it as a “simple homage” to “great films” made in the course of the last year by Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, Mati Diop, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el and Céline Sciamma. Artists whose work behind the camera, however, has not been deemed worthy of mention by the Academy.

After having been severely criticized by Rose McGowan for the cape “committed” that she wore on the red carpet of the 92nd Oscars, Natalie Portman has explained his gesture by way of a press release this Wednesday 12 February.

VIEW press via Getty Images Rose McGowan in New York city, on January 6, 2020, at the outset of the judicial proceedings against the producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of rape by many women.

The main interested also acknowledges to have worked with very few female directors in cinema during her career, but she says this is not for lack of effort.

She explains that the feature-length films made by women are more difficult to produce and finance in Hollywood, and that women who see their projects move forward must soon face many challenges.

Portman is said to have helped several women to achieve positions of women directors on different projects, but that they had lost along the way due to the pressure and working conditions with which they had had to deal.

“I’ve tried, and I will continue to try. Even if I have not succeeded yet, I keep hope that we are moving in the right direction,” concluded the actress.

For Rose McGowan the cape worn by Natalie Portman was a form of activism “deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work”, specifying that she had written his message, “not by bitterness, but by disgust”.

McGowan has referred to Natalie Portman, because for her, it is “the last of a long line of actresses who play the role of a woman who cares about other women. Actresses supposed to represent women, but who, in reality, are not large-thing”.