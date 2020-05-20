Natalie Portman reveals a rare photo of her children !

On his account Instagram, the beautiful Natalie Portman has shared a rare photo with his children. She did not fail to surprise its subscribers !

On the social network, Natalie Portman has decided to preserve his family. The young woman does not show her children that very rarely on his account Instagram. But when it does, the beautiful blonde is no lack of make the buzz.

On 11 may, Natalie Portman has posted a new picture on his account of Instagram, which has surprised the Canvas. In fact, for the first time in a long time, it has unveiled a snapshot where it appears with her two children.

On the photo of Natalie Portman, her fans were able to see her big boy to kiss her tenderly. But this is not all. In her arms she also holds his baby. An adorable shot of the family with which she has harvested more than $ 439 000 ” likes “.

In the comments, his fans, moreover, had left beautiful messages on this photo filled with love. It must be said that it has melt the Canvas.

Natalie Portman reveals a beautiful message for mother’s day

If this time she has also put her children in the spotlight, there is little, Natalie Portman has unveiled an adorable message to her mom for mother’s day. Under a picture that breathes the love, she decided to speak with his body.

The young woman has also entrusted : “My first blessing in life was to be born of my mother. She is the most loving, caring, generous, affectionate, funny, smart, talented and creative with which I imagine spending my childhood” .

Natalie Portman has also said : “And now, I am blessed by my children that I have turned into mommy and make me smile and laugh every day. And that make me enjoy more of my mom for all the invisible things she has done for me “ .

Finally, it has also concluded : “I realize these things now trying to live up to its mothering “ . With her photo of her children, the actress has proven all thelove that she had for his people.

