Natalie Portman reveals a touching and rare photo of her children

On may 11, 2020, Natalie Portman was a pleasure to his fans by posting a photo of her and her two children. The young woman, usually very discreet about his private life, has agreed to show the face of her little boy and her daughter, or almost.

It’s been a long time that subscribers of Natalie Portman have waited for this day. Finally, the actress has revealed, on his account Instagram, an adorable photo of his children in his company. Many have commented on the publication, which has been the case with Lily-Rose Depp.

A PHOTO OF her AND HER CHILDREN

Everything happens for the best for Natalie Portman. In a relationship with dancer Benjamin Millepied, they have had two beautiful children, Amalia and Aleph. Successful parent, it does not seek to disclose his private life to the public at large.

It is for this that the identity of his two toddlers had gone unnoticed until then. But against all odds, on may 11, 2020, she has surprised her fans by posting a photo of her holding her son in her arms and at the same time, while embracing her daughter.

Note that the picture was taken in such a way that neither the face of Amalia, or Aleph could not be seen by internet users. The latter, moreover, were flooded with compliments in the comment section of the post.

“It’s so cute !”,

said one of its subscribers.

THE REACTION OF LILY-ROSE DEPP

One of the people who has given its opinion on the photo was Lily-Rose Depp, the model of a franco-american. Apparently attracted by the photo in question, it said :

“This is the picture of the cutest that I’ve ever seen.”

The two children of Natalie Portman are his pride. Also, she takes very seriously her role as a mother and has confessed that it is thanks to them if she is happy.

JULIE GAYET AND HIS TWO SONS

It is not uncommon for celebrities to post from time to time snapshots of their loved ones on social networks. But if some, such as Natalie Portman, choose the path of discretion, this is not the case for everyone.

On the side of the French personalities, Matt Pokora has melted the internet by posting a video of him playing the piano with her son of 4 months, while the actress Julie Gayet has shared a tender photo it with his two sons.