Natalie Portman says Anne Frank in a post on the immigration policy of US

JTA — remembering a visit to the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam, the hollywood actress Natalie Portman wrote on Instagram that she “shuddered” at the idea that girls are hiding from the us government.

The post written on Tuesday by Portman, which contains a photo of her when she is a teenager, said : “When I was 16, I went to the Anne Frank house with Miep Gies, the woman who had bravely hid Anne and her family when the nazis gathered the Jews in Amsterdam and in a great part of Europe. And today, I shudder in thinking of a girl who is hiding somewhere in my own country, afraid to turn on his light or make noise, or play outside, because she is afraid of being taken away by our government.”

Portman, who is jewish, added the hashtags #notinmyname and #notinmycountry.

Immigrant families, throughout the country, were last weekend in a state of alert, wide law enforcement operations of the immigration having been announced a few weeks ago by the american president Donald Trump.

The Forward suggested that Portman could make indirect reference to the story of Liza, a girl from Passaic, New Jersey, who had entrusted the New York Times she and her family hid in their home, the lights off, in the morning of Sunday, while officials of customs and immigration (ICE) waited outside.

The Times had reported that these services provided to target immigrant families in the course of the operation and that they were seeking to deport at least 2 000 persons illegally in the country.

The groups progressive jews have criticized fervently the immigration policies put in place by Trump. Never Again Action, a new organization made up of young Jews, has manifested in the vicinity of the detention centres of the ICE as a result of reports of the imprisonment of thousands of asylum-seekers, including minors, in squalid conditions.

The team of the Times of Israel contributed to this article.