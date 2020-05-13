Natalie Portman shares a first photo of her two children

Natalie Portman was posted Monday on his page Instagram a first photo showing it during a tender moment with her two children, Aleph, and Amalia.

With her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman has always taken great care to preserve the anonymity of their children, Aleph (9 15 June) and Amalia (3 years). On Instagram, where she is followed by nearly 7 million subscribers, the actress of 38 years has never published any photo of his little ones, even from far away. Until yesterday.

Monday 11 may 2020, Natalie Portman has enjoyed its subscribers by disclosing a rare family photo. The first picture showing Aleph and Amalia. On the latter, the famous mom is holding her youngest in her arms while she is receiving a kiss on the cheek of his eldest son. The image was captured by Benjamin Millepied and dates back to some time if we rely on the small size of Amalia.

“I am blessed by my children”

The day before, for the celebration of mother’s day, the star, oscar winner had posted a snapshot with her mother Shelley taken at the Oscars in 2005. “My first blessing was born of my mother. She is the most loving, the most generous (…). And now I am blessed by my children who made me a mother and who make me laugh every day, which makes me appreciate my mother even more for all the invisible things she has done for me”, she had tenderly written.

