Natalie Portman, soon to be the poster from a series on HBO

Natalie Portman no longer has proven to do in the world of the 7th Art. Actress oscar winner now turns to the small screen, where it will soon be the poster of the series We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (Our years wild in French). In this adaptation of the eponymous novel by Karen Joy Fowler, she will propose the role of Rosemary Cooke, a young student who has decided to lock himself in the silence of the early age of five years, following the disappearance of his twin sister. The small feature ? The little sister in question is a chimp with whom she was raised. On the campus of the university, Rosemary goes to meet Harlow, a friend of dangerous that will force him to face his past…

A beautiful casting in the program

The star, who made her debut in the film Leon, will be directed by Marta Kauffman, who is none other than the coproductrice and co-writer Friends. Gideo Raff, to whom we owe the series Homeland, will also be part of the team, as an executive producer, alongside Portman herself, who in addition to holding the primary role will also be at the helm. As for the scenario, it has been entrusted to Christopher Monger. The novel by Karen Joy Fowler had received excellent reviews, including the Times who had written about this : “Prepare to be enchanted and traumatized. “Even if for the moment, no release date or number of episodes have not been announced, we will monitor very closely the first few steps of the actress with the television. And in the meantime, we will be able to find it in the cinema in the film Jackie Pablo Larraín and also the next film from Xavier Dolan, which will be released in cinemas in 2017 The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.