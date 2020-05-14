Natalie Portman tells us about her experience of harassment : “I was afraid”

If Natalie Portman has never been assaulted, as other actresses have told the result of the case, Weinstein, she experienced harassment and discrimination. She tells the story.

For several weeks, following the case of Weinstein, the testimonies of actresses harassed, assaulted, or even raped, have multiplied. “It is good that everyone talks about finally,” said Natalie Portman Sunday, 19 November, during a conference at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles in the framework of the Vulture Festival. “I believe that my first reactions when I heard all of the testimony was : “Wow, I’m so lucky that for me it’s not happened.” And then, after reflection, I said to myself : “Ok, I am not being attacked. Ever. But I have experienced discrimination or harassment, each and every time that I have worked in some way’.”

“Unacceptable and manipulative”

Natalie Portman tells what happened to him : then she went somewhere, a producer offered him to take a private plane with him and his team who were going to the same place. “I said to myself : “Yeah, why is it that I should not accept a flight in a private plane with a group of people ?” So I went there and it was just the two of us in a plane with a room.”, entrust the actress of “Black Swan”. “It nothing happened. I have not been assaulted. I said : “I do not feel comfortable” and told me he respected but it was not at all OK. It was unacceptable and manipulative. I was afraid. It is like for all women, when you are walking alone in the street at night, we are afraid. And I don’t think men understand what it feels like.”

Natalie Portman also tells about the sexism daily. For example : “people who comment on my body constantly, since I was a child. This is not normal and who is not on the same level as abuse, but that is discrimination, and I don’t say that it is an offence that I should report it.” This led him to refuse roles when she was younger because she did not want to be a woman-object. “At a time, I was reluctant to the idea to shoot scenes of kiss or sex scenes,” she says. Because after my first roles, people used to call me Lolita or things like that, and it scared me.”

“You are tiring”

Natalie Portman adds : “Often, when you make a film, you’re the only woman, and you are the only woman on the set. It is rare to have a band of women, from hairdressers, make-up and habilleuses – trades for women according to stereotypes – and I think that women experience it in many industries. When you have the opportunity to work, you’re often the only woman in the room. I hear it from my friends who are lawyers, a business woman, writers.”

A numerical inferiority which leads to discrimination. The actress, 36, tells that a developer told him one day said at a meeting : “You are tiring”. “I said to myself : “I am tiring because I give my opinion on my work ?”” Fortunately, Natalie Portman has been able to count on the support of one of her male colleagues. “An actor who worked with me stood up during the meeting and said : “You do not listen, almost no what she has to say, but you listen to everything I have to say, then, that we say almost the same thing.””