Natalie Portman tells us about his incredible filmography

The princess of the intergalactic to the dancer psychopath or to the medium in the turmoil, Tim Burton soon to be Xavier Dolan, passing by Wong Kar-wai or the Wachowski, our guest editor reflects on his incredible trajectory in the film.

Vingt-two years after Luc Besson, you turn again with a French filmmaker. How did you meet Rebecca Zlotowski ?

Natalie Portman – During a trip in India, through mutual friends. She had not yet realized film. It is also during this time that she learned the finalization of the funding of its first, Belle Epine (2010, with Lea Seydoux, ed.).

We spent a month together and we became friends. We talked of course of cinema, but not only ; also of things personal, intimate, or otherwise in the news, general topics. I immediately perceived the dual nature of Rebecca : on the one hand an impressive intellectual construction, on the other, a hyper-sensitivity, something very intuitive.

How has she presented the project Planetarium?

Since this trip, I have a lot reviewed Rebecca. The more often that I am moved to Paris for two years. We had dinner together on a regular basis. It is at Issey, a japanese restaurant that she has made me discover and that I am become a pillar, she spoke to me for the first time Planetarium. A few months later, she presented me the script and I was fascinated.

What is it that has you fascinated ?

A strange coincidence… During the writing of Planetarium, Rebecca has a passion for Maggie and Kate Fox, two sisters, spiritualists us who were active in the Nineteenth century. And, at the same time, without knowing anything about the interest of Rebecca, I was obsessed by the figure of Victoria Woodhull who, also with his sister, was practicing spiritism.

These women, supposedly, have powers, have played a true role in the rise of feminism in the United States. The sisters Fox were in favour of the abolition of slavery. The sisters Woodhull campaigned for the right for women to vote. In both cases, the practice of spiritualism was part of a sort of’empowerment allowing women to assert themselves. This connection between our areas of interest is therefore the first thing that struck me in the project of Rebecca.

I then was troubled by the links that the storyline wove between the spiritualism and the cinema. One is to make the dead speak ; the other, in filming the life, the factory of ghosts, of ghosts talking. The correspondence had never appeared to me but seemed to me light.

with Lily-Rose Depp in Planetarium © Ad Vitam

Do you believe in spirits ?

I have no personal experience of spiritualism, but I am not closed to the issue. I do not exclude that this type of event is possible.

You started at the age of 12 years in LeonLuc Besson’s. In Planetariumyou find yourself faced with another debutante teen, Lily-Rose Depp. It has reminded you of the memories ?

It is really exciting to see someone trying to start. I had the impression very exciting to be one of the first to have under my eyes the one who was going to be the next big thingthe revelation that all the world was going to come off.

At his age, you’ve already worked with Tim Burton, Woody Allen… Were you aware of being in contact with major artists ?

I was not enough cinephile to measure their importance. And it is so much better, I think : I would have been very inhibited.