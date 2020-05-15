Natalie Portman, the good child of Hollywood

High cheekbones, porcelain complexion, and eyes mutineer…. At 35 years old, Natalie Portman has not changed. Child star of the 90’s, it could have been in the throes of the celebrity. That certainely. When Natalie Portman shaved her hair, this is not to cause yet another crisis of nerves but by professional conscience, for his role in V for Vendetta (2005) James MacTeigue. Movie for which she won the Saturn Award for best actress in 2007. Exemplary total.

First class

The one that was spotted in a pizzeria at the age of 12 years by Luc Besson, to play in the film Leon (1994) with Jean Reno, plot. Natalie Portman does nothing like the others. As a teenager, she turns to the more major such as Michael Mann, Tim Burton and Woody Allen, and in the saga Star Wars (1999-2005). To satisfy all the expectations of the student in psychology at Harvard university. Something to inspire, also, the younger generation like Emma Watson or Karlie Kloss who also tried to do a dual degree program celebrity/student.

Letting go of a control freak

Too boring, too smooth ? The actress breaks the stigma with her role of Nina, a ballerina who discovers her darker side (as the public discovers one of Natalie Portman) in Black Swan (2010), of Darren Aronofsky. The film marks his consecration and she gets a dozen awards including the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best actress. On the set, she meets the love with dancer Benjamin Millepied (they married in 2012, and are the parents of a little boy named Aleph, born in 2011). Portman may annoy. Love, career, she managed everything. In November 2016, she will be the poster of the expected Planetarium, Rebecca Zlotowski, the sides of the young but already famous Lily-Rose Depp.

