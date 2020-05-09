Natalie Portman : the man who harasses arrested by the police

If Natalie Portman thought to be quiet after the order of removal imposed on the man who harassed her, what was his surprise to see it lap around her home this Tuesday, march 26,…

When admiration turns to obsession on the side of the fans of our friends the people, the situation can quickly turn to drama. This is what has almost happened to Natalie Portman last January. While she was at his home in Los Angeles, the actress of 37 years has been the insistence of a man obviously very interested in the idea of talk with her. After ringing several times in it without deigning to answer a word to Natalie Portman, the latter preferred to call the police intervened on the scene. The man was called John Wick, the name of a character played by Keanu Reeves on the big screen, and told authorities that he “ had exchanged several times by telepathy “with the star of Black Swan. The actress was later asked an order of removal as the court of first instance had granted.

But the John Wick in question apparently did not wish to take into account the measures that the justice imposed. According to TMZthe famous John Wick is, therefore, represented to the home of the mother of Amalia and Aleph on Tuesday 26 march in the middle of the afternoon. A presence as the actress was quickly detected. After you have left the scene in the aftermath, Natalie Portman has called the police. The authorities have arrested the individual once again, this time for violation of the injunction of removal about 100 meters he was supposed to meet vis-à-vis the family of Natalie Portman. We hope for her that her admirer, in the absence of being able to go back to ring at his door, will end up behind bars !