Natalie Portman : the role of his life

There are speeches that raise them to the rank of herald. This is the case of Natalie Portman. In January, the actress has supported the foundation Time s Up dedicated to the women harassed and raped.

A wave binary crosses both sides of the Atlantic. After the hashtag #metoo party of America to reach France, it is the idea of a foundation Time’s Uplaunched on the 1st January by 300 American, to provide financial support and justice to victims of sexual harassment, which matures in France, relayed by actress and producer Julie Gayet.Expected at the Oscars this year, she is said to be ready to organize a collection of funds in the Hexagon. But that which, in the united States, best embodies the movement, until the wear in a T-shirt at the last women’s March, in Los Angeles on January 20, it is the actress Natalie Portman, which confirms its political commitment. Hitherto discrete and spreading to small doses of items on international politics, particularly in Israel, she, for the sake of a feminist, and decided to proudly display, and sometimes the raised fist, the T-shirt message.

That same day, in a speech that was poignant, she was explaining to have, since adolescence, and her first role in Leon, the film of Luc Besson , when she was only 13 years old, “worked” his behavior and his personality in public, a bit like in a role of composition, to put forward a facade, serious, protective. Against this it has not hesitated to call “terror sexual”.

On all fronts

During January, her spokesperson has continued to build. The 1st of the month, in the New York Times, it is a signatory of the act of birth of the foundation, Time’s Up, alongside other writers, actors or directors. A few days later, she takes the word at the Golden Globes, not hesitating to underscore, just before revealing their names, the character “all-male the nominees for the position of Best Director. Capable of the large gap between the beauty, perfect and romantic as she portrayed in the advertisements and the intellectual committed to graduate from Harvard than it is, Natalie Portman has then exhibited the famous T-shirt on January 15, during a first step, the Kingdom Day Parade, in the streets of L. A., in memory of the commitment and actions of Martin Luther King.

Absent of social networks, it has recently opened an account very militant on Instagram, where are posted the videos of his calls in favor of Time’s Up and his speech at the podium of the women’s march. Networks, which is known to have brought the liberation of speech.

