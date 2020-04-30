Natalie Portman wears an Omega Speedmaster X33

In the film Lucy in the sky (2020) Noah Hawley, Natalie Portman door a Omega Speedmaster X33 titanium.

One sees very well the shows (well-chosen) throughout the film. Joe Hamm bears the same model that Natalie Portman.

The story :

An astronaut (Natalie Portman) returns from a space mission and has struggled to find its daily life and its apparent perfect ” american dream “. A scenario inspired by the true story of Lisa Nowak, who flew aboard the shuttle Discovery in July 2006 for mission STS-121.