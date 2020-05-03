Natalie Portman will be back… in the role of Thor

A few days ago, Marvel unveiled the production of a Thor 4, with Taika Waititi directing. We know already that the title of this new thought will be “Thor : Love and Thunder “. If the news has delighted the fans, some of which have quickly became disillusioned by learning that Thor will be played by a woman !

Don’t worry, the son of Odin (Chris Hemsworth) is not going to abruptly turn into a woman. It is Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the astrophysicist and the (former) girlfriend of Thor who will pick up the torchor rather , the hammer in this Thor 4 whose release is scheduled for 2021.

The news was announced a theatrical by Taika Waititi himself during the Comic-Con in San Diego. “For us, there is only one person that can play [Thor]please welcome Natalie Portman “, he shouted for a life-size replica of Mjölnir to the actress.

A comeback for Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has played Jane Foster in the first installment of Thor in 2011. She then returned in the result Thor : The Dark World 2013. In 2017, following disputes between the actor and Marvel studios, his character is not income in the third pane Thor : Ragnarok.

But in two years, Natalie Portman is going to make his big comeback in the Marvel family, and no matter how, since it will embody the new goddess of lightning and thunder !

Some fans are not happy at all

Those who read the comics on Thor should not really be surprised by the twist that takes this fourth installment of the franchise. In the comics, Jane Foster has in effect already assumed the secret identity of Thor after the son of Odin was not worthy of carrying Mjölnir.

This has not prevented fans to cringe upon learning that Natalie Portman was going to become Thor. Some have even been very reassembled, accusing Marvel of wanting to “fit in” and please the advocates of diversity in making a movie female Thor.

For the time being, we still know nothing of the synopsis of Thor : Love and Thunderbut the fans are very loud on Taika Waititi to concoct a film as grandiose as Ragnarok.







