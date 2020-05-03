Natalie Portman will play “Thor” in the feminine

For his return in the Avengers, the actress will play a girly version of the God of Thunder. A cast that does not have unanimous support…

Natalie Portman is going to make his big comeback in the franchise “Thor” for playing a female version of the God of Thunder. The actress, who interpreted Jane Foster in the first two parts of the saga, will in fact be the main character of “Thor 4”, directed by Taika Waititi, as announced by the filmmaker at Comic-Con in San Diego, Saturday, July 20, last.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth will resume their respective roles in this movie which will be titled “Thor: Love and Thunder” and will be based on a story by Jason Aaron, appeared in the comics “The Mighty Thor”. Thompson stated that his character will be the first heroine LGBTQ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), since the Valkyrie, that were to be found in “Avengers: Endgame” (where Thor declared queen of the New Asgard), will be bisexual, as ell