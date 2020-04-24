Natalie Portman will-t-she of the hero MCU to the wicked DCEU?

Jane Foster Natalie Portman appears in the first and second episodes of Thor, before you say goodbye to the franchise forever. It was not found to Ragnarok, and the actress has not shown her face in any of the major mash-ups current. Yet, as you know fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will return to the MCU on playing Jane Foster, and she will pick up the hammer as the Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman | Vittorio Zunino Celotto / .

The director Taika Waititi has since confirmed that God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth will be the main character – in the wake of rumors that Jane Natalie Portman would occupy the front of the scene in the next episode. However, it goes without saying that this will probably be the last round of Hemsworth as the God of thunder (saving What If …?) And that Portman will continue to bear the hammer, literally and figuratively, moving.

Jane Portman will probably some bad guys all alone before captain Marvel cannot recruit the kick smart for his team of female Avengers, A-Force. However, this may not be only a matter of time until the actress tries to vilainir for the size – joining the landscape of super-hero rivals – to play a bad girl in one, if not the most successful franchises DCEU.

Natalie Portman will she be Wonder Woman?

According to We Got This Covered (WGTC), Warner Bros plans to Natalie Portman for a role of villain in Wonder Woman 3, that, given Wonder Woman: 1984 has not yet hit the cinemas, is still quite far away.

We Got This Covered – relying on the same sources that knew that Viola Davis would be under the name of Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad, and that Diana is vanterait of his armor Golden Eagle in Wonder Woman: 1984 – has said that Portman was at the top of the list of studio for the leading antagonist.

Natalie Portman is one of the names that have appeared in the discussions about the witch of mystic Circle. So, that is Circle, and Natalie Portman would she be willing to move a franchise major to another, particularly the largest competitor of the MCU?

That is the circle of DC Comics: Natalie Portman, is she in shape?

Circle is based on the figure of Greek mythology of the same name who is known to have captured and imprisoned Odysseus in Homer’s Odyssey. It is a wicked witch and one of the opponents recurring Wonder Woman. While Circle has seen several representations of comics – with a new hair color from define its look from time to time – some traits remain consistent.

Circle is always a woman immortal stunning and physically with a powerful mastery of sorcery and a talent to transform people in a variety of animals. It also welcomed a little too much of the humiliation, which could make a choice of villain interesting in the DCEU, because a bad girl exaggerated may be what the world of Wonder Woman needs to go forward.

DC seems to think that Natalie Portman is the perfect person, and taking into account its roles in the past – including the Black Swan – the dark is not something that the actress slips away. However, she does not want to join another franchise, because it has not always spoken favorably of these films.