Natalie Portman will tell Dolphin Reef from Disneynature, coming to Disney +

Happy Earth Day, my friends. Can we please just take a moment to appreciate our planet and the beauty that surrounds us? Glaciers frozen to the desert plains, passing by the coral reefs and tropical forests, this world is really an amazing place. And thanks to Disneynature, we see up close some of the species the most beautiful of the planet and their habitats. This time, Disneynature takes us under the sea to frolic with the dolphins in their new feature film starting on Disney +, Dolphin Reef.

Dolphin Reef will follow a young bottlenose dolphin in the Pacific named Echo who cannot decide whether he is quite ready to grow up and assume new responsibilities. (The Same, Echo. Idem.) Even more magical, the film will be narrated by the award-winning actress at the Oscars Natalie Portman.

