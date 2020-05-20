Natalie Portman’s soon return in a Star Wars ?

Natalie Portman, back in the Star Wars saga ? It may be that the actress who plays Padme Amidala sign his return in the franchise.

Could it be that Natalie Portman return in Star Wars ? This would be a great news for the fans of the first hour. All thata spin-off on Obi-Wan going to see the light of day. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Natalie Portman she will sign her comeback in Star Wars ? While the franchise created a new spin-off, rumors leave a likely to see the return of Padme on the screen.

We know, however, that Mc Gregor will be back in this new show. This said, not get carried away, because nothing has been confirmed yet.

What about Natalie Portman who was camping the role of senator Amidala ? In fact, it may be that the character has its importance in this series derived from the Star Wars universe.

For the time being, Lucasfilm, the company of production behind the Star warshas not yet revealed all the details of this series. Moreover, the project remains for the time being without official name.

It just knows that it will take place between episode III and episode IV. However, given the advanced age of Natalie Portman, another actress could embody.

Natalie Portman: in the skin of Padmé for a spin-off of Star Wars ?

That being said, the talent of the actress is no longer to demonstrate, and it could just as well resume its role, rejuvenated to the screen. As we have seen, the techs of de-aging current helped make Will Smith and Nicole Kidman more young people in their respective films.

Namely, Aquaman for the a and Gemini Man to the other. Back to Natalie Portman, it has not communicated on his return in the series.

All that is known is that the project would be already in the pipes and that his script has been written. At least that is what was said when editing 2019 of the D23 Expo.

However, the current circumstances have had to somewhat slow down the pace of the cruise. As to whether Natalie will be of the party, only the future will tell us !

