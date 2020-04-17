Natalie Wood : why his death is shrouded in mystery ?

In 1981, only 43 years old, Natalie Wood was found drowned. Nearly 40 years after the death of the actress, her daughter is preparing to release a documentary.

His death has shocked the whole world. On November 28, 1981, the body of Natalie Wood was found floating off Santa Catalina island, California. Almost forty years after this grim discovery, the thicker the mystery around the death star West Side Story is still not dispelled. To try to see more clearly, her daughter has decided to make a documentary about the death of Natalie Wood. In Natalie Wood : his legacy supervised, which will be released on HBO at the beginning of the month of may next, Natasha Gregson-Wagner has managed to make them talk Robert Wagner. A 87 year old, who has long personified Jonathan Hart in The Love of risk will give his version of the facts of that night when his wife lost her life. To recall, on the eve of his death, the actress spent the evening aboard a boat in the company of her husband. The couple was on their yacht, the Splendour, where they had invited another actor, Christopher Walken, which would have had an adventure with Natalie Wood.

Shortly after midnight, the actress would have fallen to the water and his body, found that in the early morning by the investigators. After examining his corpse, they had found a “accidental drowning” despite the bruises and other injuries found during the autopsy. During their hearing, Christopher Walken, Robert Wagner explained that they had had a quarrel and had reported that Natalie Wood had left to go to bed. According to her ex-husband, it is only at the time of returning to his room, he would have realized the disappearance of the actress. In 2011, the office of the sheriff of Los Angeles after having reopened the investigation into the disappearance of Natalie Wood after the testimony of Dennis Davernthe commander of the yacht. The police, he claimed to have lied in his first deposition, and to have attended at a dispute between the spouses. The reopening of the investigation board, in July 2012, the death of Natalie Wood from accidental to “undetermined”.

Robert Cagner : “Not a day where I haven’t thought about it”

“After six years of investigation, he (Robert Wagner) is more figure of suspect now”, said a police officer, John Corinain a documentary aired on CBS a few years ago. He added then : “What I mean by this is that we now know that Robert Wagner was the last person to have seen Natalie Wood before it disappears. […] there is enough evidence to say that something happened aboard the ship. I don’t think she is either thrown into the water or she fell by accident”. The sister of Natalie Wood, Lana Wood, is still convinced that Robert Wagner left his wife to drown. In this new report, the ex-husband of the actress proclaims his innocence : “I do not believe that there is a day where I haven’t thought about it”. Murder, suicide, non-assistance to person in danger ? The mystery is still whole.

