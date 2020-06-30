Natasha St-Pier victim of a producer, “a little unfair” : why she can say thanks to Pascal Obispo

Natasha St-Pier is not afraid to say that Pascal Bishop has changed his life. Thanks to him, she took confidence in her, and finally managed to say “no” to the producers who do not want the property.
If Natasha St-Pier he became the popular singer that she is today, is thanks to Pascal Obispo. Guest on the show It is good for youMonday, June 29, 2020, in Europe 1to promote her new album, I think, which will be released on the 14th of August 2020, she took the opportunity to thank you, once more, the singer for everything he has done to her. Ensures that without his intervention, would have left the music and it would be returned to Canada to follow a nurse. In addition to the put one foot in the larger world, he has also learned to say no to the producers. “I was at the time a producer who was a little abusive and kept my sub. And this is the Pascal, who defended me, and helped me to pull me out of this situation“she revealed.
Therefore, even if she was young in the middle, he has insured that she had the right to express their opinion. A new way of seeing the things that he has done a lot of good. “I have to thank him. It has changed my life“you still have entrusted to Natasha St-Pier, very grateful. After almost twenty years of career, she does not forget where it comes from and how it got there. “Pascal has been a very great importance in my life“he summarized. “He has done songs that I have driven to the front of the stage.”
Natasha St-Pier and Pascal Obispo not to collaborate more together
Even if the two singers don’t collaborate more actively together on the day of today, they were very close. Natasha St-Pier knows he can always count with him. She hopes that her new album will be of interest as much as it pleases him, and that he will appeal especially to his many fans. The young mother of 39 years has been more discrete in recent times. She wanted to took his small family and his young son, Bixente. Today, she feels ready to get back together with your audience.
